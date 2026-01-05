SEOUL, Jan 5 — Global K-pop sensation BTS will release a new full-length album on March 20, marking their first full-group comeback in nearly four years.

The announcement, made at midnight on the BTS global fan platform Weverse, revealed that the album will feature 14 tracks, The Korea Herald reported today.

This release will be the group’s first full-length album since Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020, and follows their anthology album Proof in June 2022.

BTS members reportedly focused on production throughout the second half of 2025, shaping the album collaboratively while infusing it with personal reflections and social commentary.

Each track is said to explore the members’ emotional journeys over the years and expresses deep gratitude toward their fans, collectively known as Army.

Ahead of the album release, the group has launched a new official website, www.2026bts.com, where updates on the album and world tour will be posted in the coming weeks.

BTS also announced that details of their upcoming world tour will be revealed at midnight on January 14, marking their first major tour since Permission to Dance on Stage concluded in Las Vegas in April 2022.