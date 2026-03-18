PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 790 units of counterfeit branded watches, worth an estimated RM790,600, during a raid in the federal capital on March 13.

KPDN Enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam said the raid was conducted by the Putrajaya Enforcement Division following a nearly month-long investigation into premises suspected of storing and distributing the fake watches.

“Also seized were boxes and paper bags of various brands, along with several other items believed to be used in the storage and sale of the products,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azman, the raid targeted a two-storey premises operating covertly, with the ground floor serving as a watch repair workshop and the upper floor used for storing and selling the counterfeit watches.

“The sales activity is believed to have been carried out exclusively for selected customers to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said.

Azman said the counterfeit watches were believed to have been sourced from overseas suppliers before being sold to local customers.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the activity was carried out by a local man in his 30s, the manager of the premises, who was believed to be fully responsible for operations, including management, stock keeping, and sales activities.

“The suspect has been detained to assist in the investigation, and the case is being probed under the Trademark Act 2019 for allegedly using a registered trademark without the consent of the rightful owner,” he said.

Azman stressed that KPDN would not compromise on the sale or distribution of counterfeit goods, as such activities not only violate the law but also infringe on the rights of trademark owners and undermine consumer interests. — Bernama