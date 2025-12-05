KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of forcing his 19-year-old girlfriend to take an abortion pill, which led to the premature birth and subsequent death of their eight-month-old infant, police said today.

Gombak police are investigating the case, which was reported by Sungai Buloh Hospital on Dec 3.

According to Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, the incident began in the Bandar Country Homes area of Rawang, where the man allegedly coerced the woman into taking a drug suspected of causing a miscarriage.

The woman subsequently gave birth prematurely to the eight-month-old infant at a private clinic on Dec 2.

The baby was rushed to Hospitall Sungai Buloh Hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead on Dec 3 from premature complications and a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Police have confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code for an act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth, which is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fine.

The man has been remanded for four days to assist in the probe, and police are also investigating the woman.

Police have urged members of the public with any information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Prakash Sithambaram, at 012-2940827, or the Gombak District Police Headquarters Operations Room.

Abortion is generally illegal in Malaysia under the Penal Code, but may be performed legally if deemed to be medically necessary.

This exception is typically applied within the first 120 days (about four months) of gestation. Beyond 120 days, an abortion is generally only permitted if the mother's life is in direct danger.