KAJANG, Dec 5 — A 12-year-old boy who fell into a large drain at Taman Prima Saujana while trying to retrieve a ball with his older brother has died, while his 14-year-old sibling remains missing, authorities confirmed.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the younger boy was found unconscious about 2km from the spot where they fell into Sungai Kantan, Bernama reported last night.

He was given emergency aid at 7:47pm before being taken to Kajang Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 10pm.

The search for the older boy continued till midnight, when it was paused to resume at 8am today.

The search involved personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, and the police.

Assistant Director of Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said the search radius is within 5km of where the boys fell, at Lorong 1/3A, Taman Prima Saujana.

Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan, who visited the scene, expressed his gratitude to all rescue personnel and local residents assisting in the operation.