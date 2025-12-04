LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 — Biopic Peter Hujar’s Day yesterday topped the nominations for the Spirit Awards, which also saw singer SZA given a nod for her debut film role.

The awards honour lower budget movies and are among the first significant pre-Oscars galas to unveil their shortlists.

Peter Hujar’s Day, which premiered at Sundance this year, bagged five nods, including best feature, best director and best lead performance.

It stars American Ben Whishaw as the titular character, a photographer in 1970s New York, in conversation with his friend, played by Rebecca Hall.

There were four nominations each for Train Dreams, Blue Sun Palace, Sorry, Baby, Lurker and One of Them Days.

Netflix’s Train Dreams — based on Denis Johnson’s novella — charts the flux of early 20th century America through the life of a logger and railroad worker. It scored nominations for best feature, best director and best lead performer Joel Edgerton.

Blue Sun Palace, a best first feature and best first screenplay nomination for Constance Tsang, recounts the bond between two Chinese migrants in New York as they grapple with tragedy.

Sorry, Baby — nominated for best feature, screenplay and best director — is a black comedy drama about the aftermath of an assault at a liberal arts college.

Lurker , a psychological thriller set around a rising star, will compete for best first feature and for the gender-neutral best lead performance for Theodore Pellerin.

Comedy One of Them Days scored a best breakthrough performance nod for singer SZA, one of two friends — opposite Keke Palmer — who has to scramble to come up with the rent after an irresponsible boyfriend splurges it.

Movies with budgets over US$30 million (RM123 million) are not considered for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which aim to celebrate independent movies.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium on February 15th.

Oscars voting ends on March 5, and the season-capping 98th Academy Awards take place on March 15. — AFP