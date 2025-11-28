KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Anticipation for the sequel to Wicked had been building long before its release — and while critics responded less enthusiastically compared to its predecessor, it has nonetheless sparked nationwide conversation.

Adapting the second act of the 2003 Wicked stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman — loosely inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, itself a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz — Wicked: For Good debuted to positive reviews and strong local box office results.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t slips into the No. 2 spot, while local titles Malam Terlarang and Banduan continue to hold their ground at No. 3 and No. 4.

You can wrap up November with a weekend trip to the cinema, or stay in and dive into an exciting line-up of series on your favourite OTT platforms such as Netflix, Viu, or Disney+.

If music is more your vibe, fire up Spotify for fresh tracks — or pick up a new read at MPH like Jiwa’s Kaisar.

Whether you’re planning a movie night, starting a streaming marathon, looping your favourite songs, or settling down with a good book, Malay Mail has you covered with its Top 10 picks on what’s trending now.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Nov 20 to Nov 23)

Wicked: For Good Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Malam Terlarang Banduan Predator: Badlands One In A Mill10n Menjelang Magrib 2 Sisu: Road To Revenge The Running Man Penghukum: Nusantara Assassin

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Nov 17 to Nov 23)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Last Samurai Standing: Season 1 As You Stood By: Limited Series Physical: Asia: Season 1 My Sister’s Husband: Season 1 Delhi Crime: Season 3 One-Punch Man: Season 3 Secrets of the Silent Witch: Season 1 The Beast in Me: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Saat Aku Tahu Taxi Driver 3 Satu, Dua... Dia? Running Man (2025) Moon River GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Seadanya Kita EXchange 4

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 All’s Fair: Season 1 Chef’s Go-To: Season 1 The Manipulated: Season 1 The Lowdown: Season 1 I am Boxer Seventeen: Our Chapter: Season 1 The Beatles Anthology: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 19 to Nov 26)

Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia KATSEYE — Gabriela Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Sombr — back to friends Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Olivia Dean — So Easy (To Fall In Love)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 19 to Nov 26)

Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta ALYPH — Ingat Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif — Alamak Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Misha Omar — Break Faizal Tahir, mimpi — Bila Sampai Waktu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Nov 14 to Nov 20)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti (Liana Cincotti) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Every Day I Read by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Always Remember by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific Publishing Co Pte Ltd) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King (Hay House)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) The King’s Romance by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) The Taste of Revenge Vol. 1 by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif) Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Nukilan Biruni)

Source: MPH