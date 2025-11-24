KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — If you’ve switched on the radio while driving and came across songs such as (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started, or It’s Only Love, You’ve probably experienced the unmistakable pull of Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams.

Widely recognised as one of the best-selling music artists in history, he has captivated audiences across the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, achieving lasting success and continuing to influence the music world today through his recordings and live performances.

Now, Adams is back on the road with his ‘Roll with the Punches World Tour’ (2025), named after his latest single, Roll with the Punches, which was released on February 7, 2025, accompanied by a music video.

His sixteenth studio album, also titled Roll with the Punches, was released later on August 29.

The tour officially kicked off on May 8, 2025, in Newcastle and has already made its way through the UK and the United States, with upcoming performances set to continue across Europe and Asia.

Asia is familiar territory for the Canadian rocker, and that includes Malaysia, where he has performed three times, first in 1994 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) (formerly Putra World Trade Centre), again in 2017 during his ‘Get Up Tour’ at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, and most recently in 2023 at the Arena of Stars Genting.

Malaysians will once again experience the performance of Adams in a one-night-only event taking place next year, February 6, at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya, as part of the Roll With the Punches Tour.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Adams shared why he keeps returning to Malaysia and including it in his tour schedule, saying, “I think we’ve got a good following here, (Malaysia), so we’re looking forward to seeing everybody.”

When asked if his music has evolved over the years, he stated, “I hope it has gotten a bit better.

“It’s just as exciting now as when I first started, and I think I’m a little better at doing it now than I was back then,” he added.

Reflecting on a memorable moment from a previous visit to Malaysia, he shared,

“The best one was when my brother and I sailed a boat from Thailand down to Malaysia along the coast.

“It was one of the most memorable times of my life,” he stated.

Being a legend in music he has offered advice for young aspiring musicians, stating, “Keep rolling with the punches.

“That’s the best advice I can give.”

Regarding expectations for his upcoming Malaysia performance, he said, “All the songs you know and love, a few from the Roll with the Punches album, and a couple of surprises — which I can’t reveal.

“You’ll have to come and see,” he concluded.

The first Asia stop of the Roll with the Punches tour is Japan, followed by the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, before the tour continues to South America and Africa.

Tickets for the Malaysian concert are now on sale and can still be purchased through www.golive-asia.com and fantopia.io

The stage is set, the hits are ready, and Adams is gearing up to deliver a night Malaysian fans won’t forget.