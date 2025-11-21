KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the long-awaited third instalment of the franchise, has burst back into cinemas and straight to No. 1 at the local box office.

Its comeback – the first since 2016 – arrives with sharper storytelling and even another sequel already lined up.

Holding steady in second is local sensation Malam Terlarang, now past the RM10 million mark, while Banduan stays firm in third.

Cinemas may be buzzing, but streaming is no slouch either; Last Samurai Standing: Season 1 is earning strong reviews on Netflix, Love’s Ambition remains Viu’s addictive favourite, and Disney+’s The Manipulated is still sparking chatter among K-drama fans.

Music-wise, global hits continue to dominate Spotify – from Huntr/X’s Golden to Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia – and MPH’s latest book charts ensure there’s no shortage of page-turners for the weekend.

Whether you’re catching a film, settling in for a binge, looping chart-toppers or diving into a good novel, Malay Mail’s Top 10 has you covered.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Nov 13 to Nov 16)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Malam Terlarang Banduan Predator: Badlands The Running Man Perempuan Pembawa Sial Kaantha Macai Kang Solah Nobody

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Nov 10 to Nov 16)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 As You Stood By: Limited Series Dynamite Kiss: Limited Series Last Samurai Standing: Season 1 Physical: Asia: Season 1 My Sister’s Husband: Season 1 One-Punch Man: Season 3 Typhoon Family: Limited Series BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Puteri Kelas Atas Satu, Dua... Dia? Love’s Ambition 许我耀眼 Running Man (2025) Shin’s Project Seadanya Kita EXchange 4 Abang Imam Minah Skuter GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Taxi Driver 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Belly Showdown: Season 1 YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 All’s Fair: Season 1 Chef’s Go-To: Season 1 The Manipulated: Season 1 Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation: Season 1 I am Boxer Seventeen: Our Chapter: Season 1 Anchovy Physical Camp: Season 1 60 Minutes to Love

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 4 to Nov 19)

Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up — Tabola Bale (with Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (with Suisei, Jemsii) Huntr/X — Golden (with Ejae, Audrey, Rei Ami, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya Sombr — back to friends Katseye — Gabriela Tenxi — Bintang 5 (with Jemsii)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 4 to Nov 19)

Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — Tabola Bale Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alyph— Ingat Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif — Alamak Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Misha Omar — Break Faizal Tahir, mimpi — Bila Sampai Waktu

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Nov 10 to Nov 16)

Fiction

Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (Revised and Updated, 30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton (Independently published)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mutiara Dalam Debuan Kabus by Manaf Hamzah (Love Novel Publishing) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) My Role Model by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mahfuz by Bellofa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH