KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Universal Music Malaysia has reportedly removed the music video for Malaysian girl group Dolla’s new single Question, following criticism that it was inappropriate and insensitive to local audiences.

In a statement yesterday, the company said it took down the video from all digital platforms after reviewing public feedback and reassessing the content, Berita Harian reported.

“As a recording company operating within Malaysia’s diverse ecosystem, we always respect cultural values, religious sensitivities and the views of our fans,” managing director Kim Lim was quoted as saying.

“We believe creativity and artistic expression must go hand-in-hand with awareness of local norms. Therefore, the decision to remove the music video is the appropriate step to protect harmony and mutual respect,” she reportedly added.

The music video had reprotedly drawn controversy over the group’s revealing fashion choices, prompting public complaints.

It also attracted attention from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who is reviewing possible syariah action against Muslim celebrities who dress provocatively.

Celebrity preacher Asma’ Harun separately criticised the video as immoral, as the label pledged stricter internal checks for future creative projects.