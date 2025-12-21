BATU PAHAT, Dec 21 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) will ensure that disaster relief supplies at the main depot in Muar and mini depots in all districts remain sufficient throughout the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Johor JKM director Ahmad Hashim Selamat said the department is continuously monitoring weather conditions and remains in close coordination with JKM headquarters, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) to ensure assistance reaches flood victims without delay.

He said Mersing was the first district affected by flooding this season, differing from the usual pattern in which Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Batu Pahat are typically the first to be hit.

“In previous MTL periods, the districts usually affected first, prompting the opening of evacuation centres (PPS), were Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang and Batu Pahat. This time, however, the focus is on Mersing.

“Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly, and there were no delays,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Capacity Development Programme and Appreciation Night for Johor Home Help Service Volunteers (KBDR) 2025.

The event was also attended by Majlis Pusat Kebajikan SeMalaysia (MPKSM) Johor representative P. Tochenamuriti.

According to Ahmad Hashim, the department is also preparing for unexpected floods by mobilising supplies from other district mini depots when necessary, as was done in Batu Pahat in 2023.

Commenting on the KBDR programme, he said JKM welcomes the involvement of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in assisting the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) at home.

“As of December 2025, there are 136 KBDR volunteers in Johor, serving 544 clients comprising senior citizens and PwDs who require assistance. We expect this number to increase next year,” he added. — Bernama