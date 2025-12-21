KUCHING, Dec 21 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has cautioned that the ongoing controversy over festive decorations in Melaka must be handled carefully, as it risks leaving a negative impression at a critical time ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Tiong said the issue, which involved Christmas decorations at hotel kitchens or outlets holding the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM), had been unnecessarily magnified and could undermine efforts to promote Melaka and Malaysia to international visitors.

He noted that the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) had clarified that the restriction applies only to kitchens and dining areas with halal certification, and not to entire hotel premises.

“I have emphasised in Parliament that one of our most important priorities is to attract more international tourists to Malaysia. The Visit Malaysia Year 2026 is of great importance to the country, and all states share this responsibility.

“If poor communication or mishandling of issues leads to doubts about Malaysia’s diversity and inclusiveness, all previous promotional efforts could be severely undermined,” he said in a statement.

Tiong stressed that Malaysia’s multicultural and multi-religious character is one of its key strengths, adding that festive celebrations like Christmas are commonly regarded as cultural and decorative expressions.

He added that Melaka, as a major tourism destination, is promoted globally not only for its historical heritage but also for its diversity and inclusiveness.

“I have received feedback from several international tourists who are confused and consider Melaka to be unfriendly in terms of religious and cultural tolerance. This perception contradicts Malaysia’s long-standing image as a multiracial and multi-religious country among the international community,” he said.

He urged religious leaders and relevant state agencies to strengthen dialogue and coordination, and to provide clear explanations to the public and international tourists to prevent misunderstandings from escalating.

He also noted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s long-standing commitment to interfaith dialogue at the national level, describing such efforts as vital and valuable.

Tiong added that preserving interfaith harmony through rational handling and clear communication is essential to continue positioning Malaysia as a welcoming, multicultural destination in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026. — The Borneo Post