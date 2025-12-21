KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Zoo Negara Malaysia has hinted that its newly arrived giant pandas — Chen Xing (male) and Xiao Yue (female) — may soon be unveiled to the public through a teaser post on its official Facebook page today.

The post included a short video showing partial features of the panda, including its ears and mouth, without revealing the animal fully.

“Something to look forward to… can you guess which animal this is?” the post read.

The teaser comes about a month after the pair of giant pandas from China arrived in Malaysia on November 19.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability previously said the pair would undergo a mandatory one-month quarantine under close supervision by veterinarians and animal keepers before being introduced to visitors.

The ministry said the pandas’ arrival reflects the longstanding friendship between Malaysia and China