BANGKOK, Dec 21 — The 2025 SEA Games officially came to a close as the green flame of the biennial Games was put out during a colourful and energetic closing ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium here last night.

The event began with the ‘The Sound of Whistle’ segment, featuring T-POP star singers Daou and Kratae performing the iconic Thai song Rak Nak Naen, which was modified to reflect the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and unity among the competing Asean nations.

Cheers echoed throughout the stadium as the athletes’ parade commenced, marking the appearance of sporting heroes and heroines representing 54 different sporting disciplines.

The Malaysian contingent at the parade comprised 80 individuals, with senior sepak takraw player Farhan Adam given the honour of carrying the Jalur Gemilang.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow was then accorded the honour of delivering a speech and officially declaring the closure of the Games which began on Dec 9.

The ceremony then continued with a special highlights video screening, showing some of the most meaningful moments throughout the 11-day Games held across two provinces, namely Bangkok and Chonburi.

The SEA Games flame was then put out through the ‘Sound of Whistle’ concept, where spectators were also invited to blow a whistle together as the official signal marking the end of the Games.

The flags of the South-east Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) and the 2025 SEA Games were lowered, before being handed over to Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari and Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria as a symbolic gesture of Malaysia assuming host duties for the region’s largest sporting event in two years’ time.

As the next hosts, Malaysia also contributed to the closing ceremony through the ‘Rhythm of Harmony’ segment featuring local artiste Mimi Fly and 60 dancers, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity and harmony.

The ceremony concluded with the ‘The Sound of Champions’ segment, featuring the iconic song ‘We Are the Champions’, interspersed with fireworks illuminating the perimeter of the stadium.

Malaysia finished fourth overall after winning 57 gold, 57 silver and 117 bronze medals, while hosts Thailand topped the medal standings with a tally of 233-154-112. — Bernama