HONG KONG, Nov 15 — As reported by Malay Mail on Thursday, at the official unveiling of Disney+’s upcoming Asia-Pacific (APAC) original series at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Conference Centre, viewers can expect a rich lineup of unscripted entertainment, anime inspired by video games, and cross-cultural stories.

Among the Japanese offerings are Travis Japan: Summer Vacation!! in the USA, Daigo Project, and the animated series Death Stranding: Isolation, based on the hit game created by Kojima Productions.

The cross-border Japan–Korea production Merry Berry Love, starring Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada, is also not to be missed.

Fans of Korean content will be thrilled to know that Disney+ is preparing to roll out an impressive wave of new Korean originals.

The cast of The Remarried Empress, Ju Ji-hoon (center), Lee Se-Young (left), and Shin Min-ah (right) at the Disney 2026 showcase in Hong Kong. — Photo courtesy of Disney

Reality, Dramedy and Crime thriller

One highlight is Battle of Fates, an unscripted competition series from the creators of Culinary Class Wars (2024) where the show brings together shamans, fortune tellers, tarot readers, physiognomists, and other oracles to face a series of ability-testing challenges—where failure means elimination and success brings them one step closer to becoming the final mystic standing.

Another major title is Perfect Crown, a romantic dramedy starring the in-demand pair IU and Byeon Woo-seok, where the story will be set in a reimagined 21st-century Korea under a constitutional monarchy, which will follow a prince entangled in a power struggle and the heiress to a major conglomerate, who begin collaborating for personal gain only to eventually discover the true meaning of love.

Gold Land stars Park Bo-young, Kim Sung-cheol, and Lee Hyun-wook will follow Heeju (Bo-young), who lands her dream job at an international airport and finally escapes her quiet hometown—only for her fresh start to unravel when she ends up on the run with a van full of smuggled gold.

The cast of A Shop for Killers, Lee Dong-wook (right), Kim Hye-jun (centre), and director Lee Kwon at the Disney 2026 showcase in Hong Kong. — Photo courtesy of Disney

Historical horror fantasy and Soap operas Webtoon adaptation

Stories inspired by hit webtoons are also set to elevate K-dramas to new heights, such as Portraits of Delusion, starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho, based on the hugely popular Naver Webtoon Delusion, a romantic mystery series centered on Madam Song (Bae Suzy), a heartbroken vampire in mourning.

Another headline-grabbing adaptation is The Remarried Empress, starring acclaimed Korean actors Shin Min-ah, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young, which will tell the story of Navier (Min-ah), a perfect empress whose world crumbles when her husband returns with a mistress and demands a divorce.

The main leads of the upcoming romantic comedy Perfect Crown, IU (left) and Byeon Woo-seok (right) set to take the Kdrama world by storm. — Photo courtesy of Disney

Renewed Korean shows

Malay Mail has also confirmed that Made in Korea—scheduled for release on December 24—has already been renewed for a second season.

Fans will be happy to know that the fan favourite, A Shop for Killers, has also secured a Season 2 following an explosive first instalment that saw Jian (Kim Hye-jun) defend her childhood home from murder drones and deadly assassins.

The new season will follow Jian and her uncle Jinman (Lee Dong-wook) as they turn the tables, going on the offensive against the mercenary group Babylon.

It’s no secret how deeply Malaysians love Korean content—especially series led by top-tier stars—and the momentum only continues to grow.