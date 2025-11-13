HONG KONG, Nov 13 — Disney+ unveiled its upcoming slate of Asia-Pacific (APAC) original series today at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Conference Centre.

In the category of unscripted entertainment, two new projects were announced with the first being Travis Japan: Summer Vacation!! in the USA which will follow the popular J-pop band as they travel across America — from Arches National Park to Durango, Monument Valley, Sedona, and more, embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

The second is Daigo Project, a variety show showcasing several of Japan’s biggest comedians.

Daigo, one half of the celebrated comedy duo Chidori and a household name in Japan, is both producer and host of the show.

Disney+ also announced its first cross-border collaboration show: the upcoming series Merry Berry Love, a brand-new romantic comedy about a down-on-his-luck Korean spatial designer and a strawberry farmer.

Disney+ also announced its first cross-border collaboration show: the upcoming series ‘Merry Berry Love’ starring Ji Chang-wook. — Picture courtesy of Disney+

Starring Korea’s Ji Chang-wook (The Manipulated, The Worst of Evil) as designer Lee Yubin, and Japan’s Mio Imada (Tokyo Revengers) as strawberry farmer Karin Shirahama, the series is directed by Kim Soo-jung (Semantic Error) and will be filmed across Japan and Korea.

Another highly anticipated project announced is Death Stranding: Isolations a 2D animated adaptation inspired by the acclaimed 2019 video game, which is expected to stream by 2027.

The production is being developed in partnership with Kojima Productions and E&H Production, and the series will tell a completely new story separate from that of the original game, following a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure.

The upcoming Korean Made in Korea schedule due for release next month on December 24, has also been renewed for a second season.

Luke Kang, President of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, stated, “Today’s preview reflects our deepening partnerships with the region’s next generation of creative talent as we uncover new worlds and new stories for Disney+ audiences.”

Kang added that Disney’s long-term goal is to transform APAC originals into global franchises by leveraging the company’s vast network of intellectual property, talent, and platforms.

Disney+’s 2026 line-up signals a bold new chapter in the platform’s regional and global storytelling ambitions.