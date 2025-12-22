SEOUL, Dec 22 — The official wedding photos of actors Shin Min‑a and Kim Woo‑bin have now been released to the public.

According to Naver, AM Entertainment released the today, sharing scenes from the couple’s ceremony held on the evening of December 20 at the Shilla Hotel Dynasty Hall in central Seoul.

In the photos, Shin Min‑ah appears in a snowflake‑inspired strapless gown, smiling radiantly in a classic, elegant bridal look.

Kim Woo‑bin wears a traditional black tuxedo, his sharp silhouette adding to the couple’s striking presence.

The ceremony began with actor Lee Kwang‑soo—one of Kim’s closest friends—serving as host.

Buddhist monk Pomnyun officiated, offering warm and thoughtful words that set a heartfelt tone for the event.

Singer Car, the Garden performed the wedding song, choosing Romantic Sunday, the soundtrack from Hometown Cha‑Cha‑Cha, the drama in which Shin Min‑a starred.

His performance heightened the romantic atmosphere inside the hall.

After years of a steady and public relationship, the couple now begins married life with plans to continue their acting careers while also contributing positively to society as a public‑facing couple, according to the agency’s statement.