LOS ANGELES, Nov 14 — Billie Eilish has launched a scathing, profanity-laced attack on Elon Musk, after reports projected he is on track to become the world's first trillionaire.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the pop star shared infographics detailing how Musk’s unprecedented wealth could theoretically solve issues like world hunger or rebuild Gaza.

After sharing the images, she added her own blunt assessment of the Tesla CEO: “f*cking pathetic p*ssy b*tch coward.”

The outburst is the latest in Eilish's vocal criticism of extreme wealth.

At the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards on Oct 29, she looked out at a crowd that included Mark Zuckerberg and asked, “If you are a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” before adding, “No hate, but give your money away, shorties.”

Eilish donated US$11.5 million raised during her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to organizations fighting world hunger and climate change.

The projections about Musk’s wealth follow a recent Tesla shareholder vote that reinstated his controversial 2018 pay package that could reach an estimated US$1 trillion if he hits key indicators over the next decade.