NEW YORK, Nov 13 — Audio streaming platform Spotify will be adding music videos “in the coming weeks” for paying subscribers in the United States and Canada, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The development marks a significant expansion by the Sweden-based audio platform into video, which until now has primarily been limited to video podcasts.

The Spotify spokesperson said over 390 million users have already watched a video podcast on the platform.

“We’ll have more details to share soon,” the Spotify spokesperson added. “In our previous announcements about music videos in other markets, we announced that they were for Premium users.”

Once added, users will be able to switch between audio-only and video modes.

Spotify’s foray into music video streaming encroaches on the domain of YouTube, which for nearly 20 years has been the primary site to watch such content. — AFP