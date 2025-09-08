NEW YORK, Sept 8 — BLACKPINK’s Rosé has become the first K-pop artist to win the prestigious Song of the Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), according to The Korea Herald.

The New Zealand–born singer took home the award for APT., her solo collaboration with American star Bruno Mars, during the ceremony held yesterday at UBS Arena in New York.

Bruno Mars was not present, but Rose accepted the award on behalf of both of them.

In her emotional speech, she dedicated the moment to her 16-year-old self, whom she described as an “oddball” who dared to dream despite doubts and setbacks.

“More than anything, I want to thank myself,” she said, adding that her therapist had once told her it was important to acknowledge one’s own perseverance.

“So here’s a big thank you to me. You’ve got you.”

According to The Korea Herald, Rosr also expressed gratitude to Mars, her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa, as well as her team, mentors and fans who supported her journey.

The win for APT. marked a significant milestone for K-pop, which has steadily gained recognition at Western award shows but had never previously claimed the VMAs’ Song of the Year trophy.

Rose, who arrived in a butter-yellow sequined fringe dress, had been nominated in eight categories this year, including Video of the Year, Best Pop and Best Collaboration, as well as the Best K-pop category for her track Toxic Till the End.

The Korea Herald reported that the 2025 VMAs were hosted by LL Cool J, with Lady Gaga emerging as the biggest winner of the night, taking home Artist of the Year among four awards in total.

Ariana Grande won Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead, while Alex Warren was named Best New Artist.

Rosé’s breakthrough win was hailed as both a personal triumph and a landmark moment for K-pop, signalling the genre’s growing influence in the global music industry.