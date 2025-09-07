KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — What began as a celebration of unity and music has quickly turned into a PR nightmare for one of Indonesia’s biggest festivals, Pestapora 2025.

The three-day festival, held at the Jakarta International Expo from September 5–7, initially boasted a star-studded lineup of over 200 acts, including Malaysia’s own Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, set to perform on the final day.

But by the morning of September 6, at least 20 performers had withdrawn, posting announcements on social media. Their reason: a protest against PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI), a major mining company and one of Pestapora’s sponsors.

Festival director Kiki Ucup apologised publicly and confirmed that Pestapora had severed all ties with PTFI as of September 6, assuring fans and performers that the festival would continue without the controversial sponsor.

From celebration to controversy

Pestapora 2025 opened on a high note, blending music with cultural moments. One main stage even hosted a Friday prayer and sermon led by Indonesia’s ‘king of Dangdut,’ Rhoma Irama, for Muslim festivalgoers. Performers also honoured those affected by recent nationwide demonstrations.

Fans were treated to special sets from chart-toppers and local favourites, such as Bernadya, performing Hindia hits, and Barasuara, delivering their signature rock energy.

PT Freeport Indonesia adalah simbol kebusukan kapitalisme tambang: merampas kekayaan alam Papua, merusak lingkungan, dan menghisap tenaga rakyat, sementara keuntungan lari ke kantong asing dan segelintir elit, meninggalkan luka mendalam bagi bumi dan manusia Papua!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E3ssnPIJGN — No.pressureـــــــــــ (@gelapfangg) September 5, 2025

The mood shifted, however, when attendees noticed PTFI banners on stage reading, “Coppers also joined in ‘Berpestapora’”. PTFI has faced longstanding accusations of environmental destruction and human rights abuses in Papua, documented by Amnesty International and the Indonesian Audit Board.

Performers take a stand

Several bands and artists immediately responded by pulling out. Among them: Sukatani, Leipzig, The Jeblogs, Kelelewar Malam, Cloudburst, and Filler.

Other acts, including indie pop-folk duo Banda Naira and .Feast, explained via Instagram that they only discovered the PTFI sponsorship late Friday evening and could not perform without being linked to the company. They apologised to fans who had already bought tickets.

Some, like Jogjakarta punk band Rebellion Rose, stayed on but replaced their stage time with speeches and an acoustic session to raise awareness.

“We will also be returning 100 per cent of our payments and transport fees,” the band stated on Instagram.

Barasuara, also performing on day three, vowed to donate all festival earnings to Music Declares Emergency, using the stage to speak on climate and political issues.

“We will bring our disappointment, our fury, and our aspirations on stage because for us, the stage is one of the most powerful protest grounds to voice out,” the band said.

Other withdrawals include Negatifa, Ornament, Ali Radio, Bilal Indrajaya, Centra, Efek Rumah Kaca, The Panturas, Xin Lie, and more.

The show must go on

In response to the mass exodus, Pestapora issued a social media statement confirming the break with PTFI.

Kiki Ucup also posted a video apologising and pledging to continue the festival with a revised lineup.

“We take full responsibility for any consequences and apologise for the situation.

“Pestapora 2025 will continue with its second and third days, though with an updated lineup to account for those who have chosen to withdraw.

“Looking ahead, on behalf of Pestapora, I promise we will keep learning, listening, and taking feedback from all of you,” Kiki said in the video.

The updated third-day lineup still features top names like Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ari Lasso, Raisa, Yura Yunita, and Elephant Kind, ensuring fans can still enjoy headline performances despite the controversy.