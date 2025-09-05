SEOUL, Sept 5 — South Korean singer and entertainer Kim Jong-kook married his non-celebrity partner today in a private ceremony.

As reported in The Korea Times, the wedding took place at an undisclosed location in Seoul, with only family members, relatives and close friends in attendance.

His longtime friend and Running Man host Yoo Jae-suk stepped in as emcee, joking that while the request came at the last minute, he wouldn’t miss it — even if it meant rearranging his recording schedule.

Kim first announced the marriage on August 18 on his official fan café.

He wrote: “I’m getting married. This year marks my 30th anniversary since debut, and instead of making an album, I’ve found my other half. I hope you will congratulate and support me. It may feel sudden, but I believe it’s a blessing to reach this point. I will do my best to live well.”

The singer has refused to disclose his bride’s identity, stressing that she is not in the entertainment industry.

He explained that his wife would remain out of the public eye and will not be appearing on SBS’ My Little Old Boy or even his YouTube channel.

“Family is family and work is work,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

The couple is expected to move into their new home in Seoul’s Nonhyeon-dong, where Kim purchased a luxury villa earlier this year for about 6 billion won (RM19 million). At the time, he shared on My Little Old Boy that he had bought the property with the idea of it becoming his newlywed home.