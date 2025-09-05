LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — It’s been more than 30 years since Street Fighter last hit the big screen, and now the iconic video game franchise is getting a new movie.

The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is slated for release on October 16, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount has inked a three-year deal with Legendary Entertainment to distribute its movies, with Street Fighter the first project out of the gate.

Set in 1993 — the same year Street Fighter II conquered arcades worldwide — the film follows estranged fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who are recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) for the next World Warrior Tournament.

The official logline teases a brutal showdown, warning: “And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The cast is a fan dream, featuring Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison and Cody Rhodes as Guile.

This reboot comes three decades after the 1994 camp cult classic starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá who sadly died later that same year, Kylie Minogue and Ming-Na Wen.

After more than two years in development, the franchise is finally powering up again — this time with Paramount backing and a 2026 release date locked in.