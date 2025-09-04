KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — K-pop sensation Zerobaseone will be performing in Malaysia for the first time this November as part of their 2025 Here & Now World Tour.

The nine-member boy group, formed through the survival show Boys Planet, will take the stage at the Idea Live Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on November 8.

This marks Zerobaseone’s debut performance in Malaysia and their second world tour since their explosive 2023 debut.

The tour promises an upgraded production scale that is expected to draw thousands of fans from across the region.

Zerobaseone consists of Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Tae-rae, Park Gun-wook, Seok Matthew and Han Yu-jin.

Since their debut album Youth In The Shade sold more than a million copies, the group has swept rookie awards at the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards and Asia Artist Awards — earning the moniker “monster rookies” and cementing their place as one of K-pop’s next leading acts.

The Here & Now World Tour kicks off with three shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from October 3–5 before moving on to 11 concerts in seven Asian cities, including Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets for the Malaysia concert will go on sale at 12pm on September 9 via Bookmyshow and Fantopia.

Buyers must ensure their name and ID or passport number match their official identification to prevent scalping.

Fans are strongly advised not to buy from unauthorised sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

For updates on the show, visit iMe Malaysia’s official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.