KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Another long weekend is coming up, bringing with it a nostalgic night for Tamil music lovers.

Indian music composer Vidyasagar will take the stage again after two years at Axiata Arena this Saturday (September 6), promising to deliver an unparalleled musical fiesta.

The Name is Vidyasagar Revisit concert, presented by Venus Production, is a much-anticipated sequel to the maestro’s 2023 concert in Kuala Lumpur.

Widely hailed as India’s “Melody King”, Vidyasagar will be belting out his evergreen hits alongside some of India’s finest musicians such as Shweta Mohan, Karthik and Madhu Balakrishnan.

But expect more than just strings of soul-stirring medleys, as the maestro has also composed addictive dance numbers like Appadi Podu from Ghilli (2004) and Kalyanam Thaan Kattikittu from Saamy (2003).

Malaysia’s Tamil rap powerhouse Yogi B is also set to electrify the stage, along with compatriots Emcee Jesz and Dr Burn.

The trio, collectively known as Yogi B & Natchatra, performed the iconic Happy New Year song alongside Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan in Kuruvi (2008).

This time around, the maestro will also make history by composing his first Malay song on stage for local singing sensation Mimifly.

For Mimifly, known for her phenomenal Hari Raya hit Serumpun, performing with Vidyasagar marks her first-ever collaboration with the Tamil music industry.

The entire experience will be an impromptu one, with Vidyasagar composing the background score for the song right in front of a live audience. The final composition is still kept under wraps — even from Mimifly herself.

With tickets selling fast, quickly secure your seat at The Name is Vidyasagar Revisit — and be a part of this spectacular night.