KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Global K-pop sensation TWICE — comprising members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — will return to Kuala Lumpur on October 25, 2025, as part of their new world tour, This Is For, with a performance at the National Hockey Stadium.

The concert marks TWICE’s first show in Malaysia in six years, following their Twicelights World Tour stop at Axiata Arena. This time, fans can expect striking new visuals, dynamic choreography and a powerful setlist blending fan favourites with fresh tracks.

Now on their sixth world tour, TWICE will perform on 360-degree stages at every stop, removing traditional barriers between artist and audience. The setup transforms each venue into a fully immersive space, allowing fans to experience the group’s performances from all angles — visually and sonically — setting a new standard for K-pop concert production.

Since debuting in 2015, TWICE has become one of the world’s most influential K-pop acts, known for their catchy songs, captivating performances and unique charm. With more than 20 million albums sold across Korea and Japan, they have broken multiple records, including becoming the first female K-pop group to headline North American stadiums such as SoFi and MetLife. They also made history as the first foreign female act to perform at Japan’s Nissan Stadium.

The group has attracted over 1.5 million fans across 51 concerts in 27 countries, performed on major U.S. TV shows and collaborated with global artists including Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion.

General ticket sales open on Friday, September 19, at 11 am via www.golive-asia.com.

For updates on seating plans, ticket sales, pre-sale details and exclusive content, follow Live Nation Malaysia on Instagram at @livenation.my or visit www.livenation.my.

TWICE kicked off the tour in South Korea, followed by shows in major Japanese cities. They are set to perform in Fukuoka next, wrapping up the Japan leg in Tokyo next month, before heading to Macau, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand, with more dates to be announced.