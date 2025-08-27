LONDON, Aug 27 — The older brother of Oasis singers Liam and Noel Gallagher appeared in a London court today charged with rape and sexual assault.

Paul Gallagher, 59, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address as he faced accusations of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, and three counts of sexual assault.

He is also accused of two counts of making a threat to kill, as well as of assault leading to actual bodily harm.

The alleged incidents took place between 2022 and 2024. Paul Gallagher was released on bail and is due to appear in court again on September 24.

His brothers are in the middle of an international reunion tour, performing together for the first time since Oasis split up in 2009.

The eldest brother, who has never been part of the Britpop band, was dropped as a DJ at an Oasis afterparty in Dublin earlier this month, local media reported. — AFP