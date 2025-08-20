KUALA LUMPUR, August 20 — Malaysia-based idols group KLP48 have just celebrated their first year anniversary — and they are just beginning.

KLP48 who is the tenth international sister group of the renowned Japanese idol’s AKB48, also boasts a total of 13 members made up of both local and international idols including Yi Shyan, Salwa, Lucine, Amanda, Ann Drea, Tiffany, Khalies, Devi, Hillary, Haruka, Cocoa, Suzuha and Yurina.

The first generation members of KLP48 include seven Malaysians, four Japanese, one Indonesian and one from Hong Kong, China.

The four Japanese members, Haruka, Cocoa, Suzuha, and Yurina were transferred from AKB48 and sister group STU48 based in Setouchi.

Following a series of audition processes that took around three months involving thousands of aspiring talents, the group officially formed in July 2024 and debuted their first ever single Heavy Rotation in August that year.

The group who marked their first year anniversary with a special concert at Zepp KL recently had also released a four-track mini album titled First Cry earlier in June this year.

A bond strengthened through time

Since their formation in July 2024, KLP48 have learned the importance of having good communication and supporting each other. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

Despite their matching outfits, unified vocals and harmonious choreography, being in an Idol group, especially a large one with members from different countries and age groups can be overwhelming at times.

This is also something that KLP48 have learned in the past year and according to the group’s captain Yi Shyan, being open and honest with each other on top of having good communication are key in managing the group.

“I think managing such a big group is not easy but we all have good communication with each other.

“Whatever issues arise, we will try to talk it out with each other instead of just keeping it inside because it will just cause more problems in the future.

“It’s quite hectic sometimes but it’s also nice when you can talk to someone from different age groups and see their point of view,” Yi Shyan told Malay Mail.

Currently, KLP48 consists of members aged from 15 years old to 26 years old and all of them are currently juggling their idol life between school or college – which means having good time management is crucial for them.

For example, one of the group members Ann Drea said that she would usually list down her school and idol schedules in her calendar every month and make sure none of them clash.

However in cases of clashes, Ann Drea would weigh out which events are more important and postpones the ones that she can.

One of the unique points of KLP48 lies in their ability to perform songs in multiple languages– the group alone has released several songs in four different languages including Japanese, Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin – and it wasn’t an easy thing to pull.

For instance, their rendition of the Shonichi song which is in Mandarin had seen KLP48 members having to learn the language from scratch however the process was eased with the assistance of Mandarin-speaking members in the group who helped explain the meaning of the song and lyrics.

Group member Amanda shared that although it took her around two hours to finish recording her part of the song yet she is still proud to not just be able to give her best but she’s also proud with the fact that she could now speak a little bit of Mandarin.

The process is also the same with the Japanese members of the group – who now have to learn at least the basics of all four languages.

Group member Suzuha admitted that when she first came to Malaysia last year, she couldn’t speak English or BM however she took the initiative to learn both languages by attending classes and she also has built a habit of memorising one word daily.

And not just that, another group member Cocoa shared that KLP48 members also had some help from parents, particularly from Ann Drea parents who helped teach some Mandarin phrases to some of the girls while treating them to a hot pot dinner.

Aside from that, the group would also have to attend one to two vocal classes for each of their songs before they go on recording and they would also turn up to the studio at least an hour earlier just to practice with each other.

KLP48’s new home

The KLP48 Theatre is set to open in Lalaport BBCC and it will serve as a second home for KLP48. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

The recent KLP48 1st Year Anniversary Bloom Concert which saw nearly 2,000 fans coming together to catch their favourite idols were also greeted with a few surprises and one of the most intriguing is the announcement of KLP48’s own theatre.

The theatre which is set to open in Lalaport BBCC is said to follow the footsteps of AKB48 Theatre in Tokyo where the venue would host live performances by different AKB48 teams and trainees on an almost daily basis.

Sharing more about the KLP48 Theatre, Yi Shyan said that the theatre will act as a second home for the girl group and their fans will be able to catch them more often after this and not just at big concerts or festivals.

She said that the theatre is also hugely inspired by the AKB48 Theatre in Japan however with a little bit of a Malaysian touch to make it special.

“For me what makes KLP48 really different is that we’re not all the same, we have so many nationalities and each of us has such a different personality and style.

“When you put all of that together on one stage it creates something really unique.

“So when fans come to the theatre I think they’ll feel that closeness and energy but also see something you can only experience with KLP48,” Yi Shyan said.

Aside from that, KLP48 which is managed by 48 Entertainment Sdn Bhd, is also on the hunt for their second generation members.

With the audition process officially closed last August 1, they are now a step closer to finding the second generation of KLP48 members.