SEOUL, AUG 16 — Jackson Wang’s packed schedule came to an abrupt halt Friday when food poisoning sent him to the emergency room at midnight.

The medical emergency forced the immediate cancellation of his Music Korea Fan Sign Event scheduled for today, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

This setback comes just months after Wang released his second album “Magic Man 2” in July.

The former GOT7 member, who went solo after leaving JYP Entertainment in 2021, faces a critical recovery period.

His ambitious “Magic Man 2” world tour is scheduled to kick off October 3, giving him just weeks to recuperate.

The tour’s Asian leg includes major cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur on October 25.