LONDON, Aug 16 — Blackpink lit up Wembley Stadium last night, proving once again why they’re the biggest girl group on the planet, as the K-pop queens made history as the first South Korean female act to ever headline the legendary venue — in front of a sold-out crowd of 70,000 screaming fans.

The four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — now share the Wembley stage with icons like Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Oasis.

Fans were treated to two and a half hours of razor-sharp choreography, stadium-shaking hooks, and plenty of heart, as the group’s sisterly bond beamed just as brightly as the stage lights, according to the BBC.

Lisa called the moment “an absolute honour,” while Jennie admitted it still felt “a little unreal,” and Rosé summed it up as “a whole other level.”

The Wembley set capped off the European stretch of their Deadline world tour, which is hitting 31 dates in 16 cities, after starting in Seoul alongside the release of their rave-flavoured new single Jump.

That track has already made history on YouTube, pulling in 26 million views in just 24 hours, and the tour itself is on pace to smash Blackpink’s own record for the highest-grossing tour by a female group, previously overtaking the Spice Girls in 2023.

The only other K-pop act to headline Wembley so far is BTS, making Blackpink’s achievement even more groundbreaking.

The night kicked off in spectacular fashion with pyrotechnics, lasers, and a triple-punch of hits: Kill This Love, How You Like That, and Pink Venom.

Their choreography was all precision and power, with synchronised moves and smart camera tricks giving every fan in the stadium a close-up of their bias.

Each member brought her own flavour to the stage after a year of solo projects — Rosé with her Bruno Mars collab APT, Lisa with an acting turn in The White Lotus, Jennie with her cheeky viral hit Like Jennie, and Jisoo headlining the K-drama Snowdrop.

But the fan-favourite moments came when they reunited as the “One True 4,” blasting through group anthems like Pretty Savage, Forever Young, Whistle, and the mega-hit DDU-DU DDU-DU.

The finale saw them tearing into Jump one last time, letting loose with playful antics before pulling into a group hug — eight thumbs in the air, declaring not just a comeback, but the start of Blackpink’s next chapter.