KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — UK R&B superstar Craig David will return to Malaysia this November for the first time in over a decade – and he’s bringing his acclaimed TS5 live experience to Kuala Lumpur.

The Craig David Presents TS5: Live in Kuala Lumpur show will take place on November 10 at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza.

Organised by T-Rex Studio, it will be David’s only Asian stop on his current world tour. His last performance in Malaysia was in 2014.

The TS5 concept began in 2012 when David hosted pre-party sessions at his Miami penthouse, Tower Suite 5.

Blending UK garage classics, R&B, bashment, old-school anthems and contemporary house, the DJ–vocal hybrid set has since attracted a global following, with over 1.5 million listeners tuning in worldwide.

David has taken the TS5 show to stages in London, Glastonbury, New York and Ibiza, performing as singer, MC and DJ – all at once.

This year also marks a milestone for the 43-year-old star, who released his latest album Commitment on August 8, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his debut Born to Do It – the record that spawned hits like 7 Days, Fill Me In and Walking Away.

His previous album, The Time Is Now (2018), featured collaborations with Bastille (I Know You) and included tracks such as Heartline.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show are priced between RM288 and RM1,888. More information is available at myticketempire.com.