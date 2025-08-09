PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Worth The Wait, a romantic comedy that takes audiences on a heartfelt journey, opens this weekend in over 30 cinemas across Malaysia.

The film, featuring a star-studded all-Asian cast, is making waves internationally after its release on Fox’s streaming channel, Tubi, where it has already garnered a positive response from American viewers.

The film’s international appeal is bolstered by an all-Asian cast, including Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Andrew Koji (Black Doves), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Elodie Yung (The Cleaning Lady), Kheng Hua Tan (Crazy Rich Asians), and Yu-Beng Lim (Rebel Moon). They are joined by actress Karena Ka-Yan Lam, a Golden Horse Award-winning actress making her English-language debut.

At the helm is Taiwanese director Tom Shu-Yu Lin, making his English-language debut after multiple Golden Horse nominations.

The film, with its four intertwined storylines, runs at a breezy 1 hour 42 minutes. But it is the local setting that will leave the strongest impression.

At least 10 scenes were filmed in Malaysia, showcasing the country’s natural beauty, vibrant culture, rich heritage, and mouth-watering food.

Ross Butler and Lara Condor play lead roles in ‘Worth The Wait’, filmed partly in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of King Street Pictures

Worth The Wait is loosely based on the real-life long-distance love story of producer Rachel Tan, a former Miss Malaysia, and her husband, Dan Mark.

“Dan and I wanted to create something that celebrates our Asian identity while also speaking to audiences around the world – and the response so far has been incredibly encouraging,” she said.

Mark, one of the film’s producers, said, “We encourage Malaysian audiences to come out to support the film, which contributes towards putting the country on the world stage as a destination of choice for filmmakers.”

The film is backed by Tourism Malaysia as part of the national push to boost the country’s tourism sector.

In addition to its Malaysian release, Worth The Wait will hit screens in the US, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, the Middle East, and Taiwan. It is distributed in Malaysia by Astro Shaw.