KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Legendary R&B singer, producer and songwriter Babyface will be making a historic return to Malaysia after 15 years.

The multi-platinum singer who’s known for his extensive list of hit tracks that has influenced generations of artistes is set to serenade local fans with his smooth vocals and soulful sounds at the Idea Live Arena in Petaling Jaya, Selangor this October 30.

The Babyface Greatest Hits Concert Live in Kuala Lumpur is also part of his Asia Tour where he will also be performing in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The 66-year-old has also prepared a setlist that spans decades from Every Time I Close My Eyes, Whip Appeal and Keeps on Fallin’ (Ft. Ella Mai) to chart-topping hits for Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and more.

The Mastercard Presale is officially on sale now while the general ticket sales will go live tomorrow, starting from noon, exclusively via www.golive-asia.com.

Organised by Live Nation Malaysia, ticket prices for the Babyface Greatest Hits Concert Live in Kuala Lumpur start from RM298 to RM598.

A special meet-and-greet ticket package priced at RM1,288 is also available.

Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, began songwriting at the early age of 12 years old before debuting as a guitarist and songwriter for famous 1980s R&B band The Deele.

He has since sold over 800 million records worldwide and has won a total of 13 Grammy Awards throughout his career.

His most recent was at last year’s 13th Grammy award for Best R&B Song for Snooze by SZ, which he co-produced.

His latest album ‘Girls Night Out’ which was released in October 2022 was also nominated at last year’s Grammy for Best R&B Album.

For more information on Babyface Greatest Hits Concert Live in Kuala Lumpur, please visit https://www.livenation.my/.