KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps dominates cinemas in South-east Asia, with Malaysia bagging US$2.5 million (RM10.5 million).

Indonesia leads the regional box office with US$3.6 million, followed by the Philippines (US$3.4 million), Thailand (US$2.7 million), and Singapore (US$1.7 million), bringing the film’s total earnings across South-east Asia to an impressive US$14.5 million (RM61.3 million) to date.

“It’s been incredible to see our fans come together to celebrate Marvel’s First Family,” said Rachel Fong, Head of Studio at The Walt Disney Company South-east Asia.

“The 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic setting of this chapter gave us the opportunity to dial up the fun, from themed activations to fan cosplays.

“Our goal was to create meaningful touchpoints that immersed fans in the storytelling, whether through the spectacular drone show in Jakarta, the star-studded gala premiere in Bangkok, or the pop-up installations across Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines,” she said.

“It’s heartening to see the buzz and excitement, with fans eager to catch the film the moment it hits cinemas,” she added.

The film’s global opening weekend made about US$218.0 million (RM922.2 million) and US$368.7 million (RM1.5 billion) to date, making it the No.1 global release for two consecutive weekends.

In Malaysia, fans are flocking to cinemas to see Marvel’s First Family after a decade-long absence from the big screen.

Adding to the excitement, a Fantastic Four-themed “Galactic Café” roving coffee truck made stops at Sunway University and TRX Exchange Mall in the Klang Valley, offering interactive activations for fans.

TGV Cinemas also hosted a “Home of Heroes” campaign in July, featuring a special screening where many fans across the country came dressed as their own versions of the Marvel heroes themself.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still playing in cinemas, so it’s not too late to catch the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s final film of the year on the big screen.