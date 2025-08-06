SEOUL, Aug 6 — Lee Min, one half of the South Korean vocal duo As One, died yesterday at the age of 46.

Her agency Brandnew Music said the singer whose real name was Lee Min-young was found dead at her home, South Korean media reported.

The agency did not specify the cause of death, only saying that police are investigating the circumstances.

“We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the investigation concludes,” a Brandnew Music official was quoted by Korea JoongAng Daily as saying.

Lee debuted with fellow singer Crystal as As One in 1999.

They released a single titled Happy Birthday to You two months ago in June.

Among their hits are Day by Day (1999), Desire and Hope (2001) and I’m Fine (2001).

Lee was reported to have been active in the music industry until recently.

She appeared on KBS 2TV’s The Seasons: Park Bogum’s Cantabile on July 4, featured on a single by comedian Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae.

In addition to her music career, Lee worked as a music teacher.

She married a former office worker in Hawaii in 2013.