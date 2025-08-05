SEOUL, Aug 5 — Hybe has denied that BTS is participating in a Michael Jackson tribute album, following reports that the K-pop group had recorded music at a studio in Ireland.

The agency, the parent company of BTS’ agency Big Hit Music, said in a statement today that the claims were false and that the group had not visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland.

“BTS has neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project,” said Hybe, adding, “The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity.”

“We continue to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information,” the agency clarified in the statement posted on social media platforms in both Korean and English.

[공지] ‘방탄소년단의 마이클 잭슨 헌정 앨범 참여’ 관련 안내 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/3jdsWtd41t — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 5, 2025

The clarification came after The Irish Sun reported on Sunday that BTS had recorded one of Jackson’s unreleased tracks at the Irish studio, prompting speculation across online fan forums.

The report cited Paddy Dunning, owner of Grouse Lodge, who claimed BTS had visited the studio to re-record a previously unreleased song by Jackson.

Jackson reportedly stayed at Grouse Lodge with his family in 2006 while working on an unreleased album; however, the project was never completed as he passed away in 2009.

Dunning added that the tribute album, described as “Jackson’s next Thriller,” would feature about 10 songs written by Jackson’s past collaborators, including Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew.

He also claimed to have spoken with Michael Jackson’s estate and received permission to release the song and a related documentary.

However, according to Buzzing Pop, representatives from Michael Jackson’s team stated in an email to the entertainment news outlet that any tribute album for the singer “was not authorised by his estate.”

Michael Jackson’s team confirms that any tribute album for the singer was not authorized by his Estate. pic.twitter.com/f8oDrzCYLX — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile, all seven BTS members recently departed for Los Angeles to work on their next album, expected to release in March 2026, The Korea Herald reported in June.

This will be the group’s first full album since Proof in June 2022, following a period of hiatus due to mandatory military enlistment, which concluded with Suga’s discharge in June.