SEOUL, Aug 4 — YG Entertainment announced today that Blackpink’s Pink Venom music video has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, making it the group’s ninth video to reach the milestone.

According to The Korea Herald, the track from their second album Born Pink reached the mark in about three years and set a record for female artists — drawing over 90 million views within the first 24 hours of its release.

The track topped iTunes charts in 81 regions and reached No. 22 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart. It also hit 100 million Spotify streams in just 17 days, a feat matched by their recent single Jump.