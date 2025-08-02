KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Misha Omar’s journey in the local music scene over the last two decades has not been an easy one, but behind her success, the melodious-voiced singer continues to appreciate the people who have supported her, including journalists who faithfully documented every moment of her career since she first ventured into the entertainment industry.

Misha, 43, whose real name is Samihah @ Aisah Omar, 43, said her close relationship with media practitioners has helped her build self-confidence through the many challenges and transitions in her career, including the times when she had to deal with vocal problems and personal dilemmas.

“As my late father used to say, we don’t meet (someone) by chance. I’m very grateful for this connection because it’s something I deeply value in life.

“In addition to having close friends who truly know me, I’m also very transparent with my journalist friends. My relationship with journalists is very special. I gain their trust, they gain my trust. I think artistes from my era feel the same. This is a bond I really treasure in my life,” she said after the launch of her latest single ‘Break’ recently.

Misha, who rose to fame through the Bintang RTM 2001 programme, said her new song, composed by renowned Indonesian composer Melly Goeslaw, is not just a musical piece but a poetic expression that narrates a love story in a unique way.

“I feel Melly really understands the character of my voice and she knows I’m a storyteller through music. The poem she created may seem ordinary at first glance, but when explored further, it becomes a story that’s easy to convey,” she said, describing the collaboration as a dream come true.

Misha, meanwhile, is set to perform her solo concert DiA Misha Omar at Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 29. The tickets for the Gold, Silver and Platinum seat categories sold out within just 15 minutes.

“This is a very good sign. I was actually quite worried because there are so many concerts being held towards the end of the year, but the response has been very positive. I truly appreciate those who genuinely want to be with me that night,” she said.

She said she will begin intensive physical preparations 60 days before the concert, along with vocal training under Datuk Syafinaz Selamat.

The concert will highlight her 23-year journey in the local music industry, featuring a musical arrangement and storytelling approach that takes the audience through the most significant moments of her life and career.

“I never take my work lightly. Every time I go on stage, I try to give my best. I believe that’s what keeps friends and fans believing in me,” she said.

Melly, who made a surprise appearance at the launch function of Misha’s new single, praised the latter’s ability to convey stories through music in a deeply moving way.

She said Misha’s uniqueness lies in her ability to bring a song’s narrative to life, making every line feel real, especially when used as a soundtrack in a film.

“I became a fan of Misha after hearing (the song) Pulangkan in the movie Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam. I love horror films and every time her voice came on in that movie, it really touched my heart,” she added. — Bernama