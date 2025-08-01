KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 —Something 'eerie' is happening at LG2 Blue Concourse, Sunway Pyramid, where fans of the hit series Wednesday (2022) can step into a school-themed activation event — transformed into the Nevermore Academy: Malaysia campus.

Fans of the show will recognise Nevermore Academy as the fictional boarding school featured prominently throughout the series.

Now, fans across the country have the chance to experience this academy of gothic mayhem and outcasts through a four-stop pop-up journey — with an objective to complete at each station.

Attendees can explore:

• Nightshade Library

• Alchemy and Transmutation

• Elemental Botany

• Wednesday and Enid’s Dorm

Nevermore Academy from Netflix’s Wednesday comes to life at Sunway Pyramid. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah

Finishing these checkpoints will earn a mysterious prize, available in limited quantities each day for the first 100 visitors.

Activities aside, hidden surprises await beyond the main event space, including a giant-sized ‘Thing’ (character in Wednesday) that will be roaming around Klang Valley, on a side truck from today until August 10.

Thing, a sentient disembodied hand that walks and gestures, plays a key supporting role in Wednesday’s first season — a character no stranger to the Addams Family universe — and has always been known for its quirky charm and surprising loyalty.

The activation event will begin today — August 1 — from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM and continue until August 17, open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

After the success of Squid Game: The Exhibit — which transformed LaLaport Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, into a cultural spectacle, attracting over 8,000 visitors who relived iconic scenes through a uniquely Malaysian lens — Netflix is once again bringing a global franchise to life on local soil.

This time, it’s Wednesday taking the spotlight with a spine-tingling experience you won’t want to miss — especially if you’re a fan of the hit series or the Addams Family universe.

Season 2 of Wednesday premieres on Netflix in two parts — August 6 (Part 1) and September 3 (Part 2) — following the success of Season 1, which captivated audiences across Malaysia and beyond, with fans eagerly awaiting the spooky surprises ahead.