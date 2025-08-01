KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Fantastic Four: First Steps proudly takes the No. 1 spot at the local box office, closing the month of July with a big bang.

After a decade since its bombed 2015 solo film adaptation, Marvel’s First Family returns to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), praised for its visuals and improved adaptation over its predecessors, ending the MCU’s film slate this year on a high note.

There are plenty to catch in cinemas—including Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman, but if films aren’t the only thing you’re after to keep your weekend entertained, there are also trending series on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar—along with hit songs and best-selling books—something for everyone to explore.

Malay Mail has curated a list of entertainment picks for you to check out!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 24 to July 27)

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

2. Jurassic World Rebirth

3. Superman

4. Thalaivan Thalaivii

5. F1: The Movie

6. Impak Maksima 2

7. Jalan Pulang

8. Smurfs

9. I Know What You Did Last Summer

10. Gundik

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 21 to July 27)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

1. My Melody & Kuromi: Season 1

2. UNTAMED: Season 1

3. Kaiju No. 8: Season 2

4. Trigger: Limited Series

5. Wind Breaker: Season 2

6. DAN DA DAN: Season 2

7. Squid Game: Season 3

8. Tougen Anki: Season 1

9. Delightfully Deceitful: Season 1

10. Mandala Murders: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

1. Running Man (2025)

2. The First Night with the Duke

3. Mitos Cinta Akira

4. Abang Imam Minah Skuter

5. Bitch x Rich 2

6. Bitch x Rich

7. Our Generation 樱桃琥珀

8. My Girlfriend is the Man!

9. Taxi Driver 2

10. Revenged Love 逆爱

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

1. Our Movie: Season 1

2. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

3. Low Life: Season 1

4. Big City Greens: Season 4

5. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur | Season 2

6. The Nice Guy

7. Washington Black: Season 1

8. Law and the City: Season 1

9. Kaiju No.8: Season 2

10. The Nice Guy: Season 1

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 23 to July 30)

1. HUNTR/X - Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

2. Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me

3. Tenxi - mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii)

4. Fourtwnty - Mangu (w/ Charita Utami)

5. BLACKPINK - JUMP

6. Sombr - back to friends

7. Saja Boys - Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

8. Saja Boys - Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

9. RUMI - Free (w/ Jinu, Ejae, Andrew Choi, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

10. HUNTR/X - What It Sounds Like (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 23 to July 30)

1. Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman - Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) - From “Dia Bukan Syurga”

2. Naim Daniel, Adnin Roslan - Seni Berdamai Dengan Takdir

3. Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum - Calon Mantu Idaman

4. Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii - mejikuhibiniu

5. Batas Senja - Kita Usahakan Lagi

6. Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain

7. Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

8. Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma

9. El Riss - Lukisan

10. Nadeera - Bukan Lagi Kita

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 18 to July 24)

Fiction

1. Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books imprint IMAN Publication)

2. Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)

3. Five Survive by Holly Jackson (Electric Monkey)

4. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)

5. Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina)

6. Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial)

8. The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)

9. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (A Jove Book, Berkley)

10. As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Non-Fiction

1. Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

3. A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd)

4. Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

5. Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

6. How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey pigeon)

7. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC)

8. I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books)

9. I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

1. Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)

2. Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

3. Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

4. Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

5. Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

6. Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

7. Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

8. Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

9. Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

10. Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH