KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysian production house Jazzy Pictures is collaborating with South Korea’s Oh’ Yes Co., Ltd and Indonesia’s Timeless Productions to co-produce an upcoming South Korean film titled Bluefish.

The film will be directed by acclaimed Korean filmmaker Lee Sang-hoon and produced by Joanne Goh, founder of Jazzy Pictures and the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest).

Bluefish will star Ji Seung-hyun, known for his role as Gim Ji-sang in the 2024 Korean legal drama Good Partner, alongside Cecilia Choi, a familiar name in Hong Kong cinema with credits including Beyond the Dream (2019).

Jazzy Pictures’ involvement in the project is part of its ongoing mission to work with international production houses and bring bold stories to audiences.

The film also marks a dream collaboration between South Korea and Hong Kong, highlighting the power of cross-border Asian storytelling.

The story of Bluefish

Bluefish follows Gwang-su (Ji Seung-hyun), a troubled drifter with a violent past whose life changes when he meets Yeon-jeon (Cecilia Choi), a mute girl who delivers milk.

Instead of fearing him, she offers quiet kindness — something he has never known.

Her compassion prompts Gwang-su to question himself. Over time, his anger turns into guilt, then tenderness. But just as he begins to change, a misunderstanding separates them.

When he learns that Yeon-jeon is in danger, he must decide whether to return to his old ways or protect the one person who gave him hope.

What unfolds is a moving story about redemption, sacrifice, and the quiet strength of kindness in a harsh world.

Ji Seung-hyun will play the character Gwang-su, a troubled drifter with a violent past. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

The inspiration behind Bluefish

Director Lee shared that the inspiration behind Bluefish stemmed from a long-standing interest in how society views and treats people with disabilities.

He observed that they are often met with “quiet pity” or discomfort, which only deepens their isolation rather than fostering inclusion.

With this film, Lee hopes to challenge those perceptions — not by portraying disability as something extraordinary or tragic, but as a natural part of everyday life, a reality that extends across the world, including in Malaysia.

“People with disabilities are not so different from the rest of us.

“Their lives, struggles, and emotions are just as rich, complex, and human,” he added.

Lead actor Ji said: “I’m truly happy to take on this role, and I’m very much looking forward to the filming process and working together with Cecilia Choi.

“More than that, we hope the film gives hope, light, and courage to people with disabilities, to show them they, too, can live independently and meaningfully, just like anyone else.”

Looking ahead

Jazzy Pictures is a Malaysian film production and distribution company known for championing Asian cinema, with works including the acclaimed Crossroads: One Two Jaga, starring local actor Zahiril Adzim.

Bluefish marks Jazzy Pictures’ first collaboration with a South Korean production team, and there are plans to showcase the film at multiple festivals across the region.

“Bluefish is more than just a film; it’s a visceral portrait of broken people seeking light in unexpected places.

“We’re excited to bring this powerful story to life and share it with audiences across Asia,” said Goh.

The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin filming this October in Busan and Yeongdeok, with a planned release in the second quarter of 2026.