KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — While many local singers prefer modern music trends, Zehra Zambri remains committed to championing and elevating traditional Malaysian rhythms through a contemporary approach to stay relevant with today’s audience.

The former newsreader said singing is not just a passion but an integral part of her identity, which she is determined to strengthen after a long hiatus from the entertainment industry.

“Many (supporters) told me to continue with traditional music because that’s my strength. I’m also very passionate about this genre. Maybe, I can give it a contemporary touch in line with the times,” she told Bernama recently.

Zehra, who recently made a comeback by participating in the 11th season of Astro reality show ‘Gegar Vaganza’, acknowledged that there are still fans and organisers who value her talent and identity as a singer rooted in traditional music.

“I feel that among the many artistes championing traditional music, my name is still mentioned. That’s truly an honour for me,” said Zehra, who is currently planning the release of her latest single.

The ‘Semalakama’ singer said she is aiming to collaborate with talented young composers like Ikhwan Fatanna and Hael Husaini, believing that their fresh musical sensibilities could breathe new life into traditional Malaysian rhythms.

“If the opportunity arises and they’re open to having me interpret their work, why not?” she said.

Zehra, who was a host on ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ (RTM) for over two years, said she does not regret giving up her job as it has brought her peace and more freedom to focus on both her family and personal passions.

“In the past, it was stressful being tied to a hectic newsroom job. Now that I’m doing something I love, it doesn’t feel like work. In fact, I’m earning more than I did before,” she said.

Zehra also said she would not rule out returning to hosting, particularly for formal programmes or events, though she admitted that acting is not her forte.

She recently took part in ‘Konsert Simfoni Budaya 2’, organised by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra. She said the large-scale performance was a “motivational boost” to stay active in the music scene. — Bernama