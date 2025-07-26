LOS ANGELES, July 26 — K-pop group Seventeen fans have another song to add to their playlist as member Joshua’s just collaborated with electronic music duo Slander for another version of the latter’s hit Love is Gone.

In a statement Slander said: “We are super excited to share the Seventeen version of Love Is Gone. This was such a special collaboration and opportunity to work with a group of incredibly talented artists to create a brand-new world for this record.”

According to the duo, the new version “stays true to the emotional core but breathes new life with fresh vocal melodies and overtones.”

Love is Gone was first released in 2019 with Dylan Matthew, released as an acoustic version in 2021 with the latter one of Spotify’s most streamed acoustic songs — over 600 million streams.

Have a listen to the song below:

Check out the lyric version below: