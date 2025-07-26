LOS ANGELES, July 26 — A colossal US$80 (RM340) popcorn container shaped like Marvel’s planet-devouring villain Galactus is offering a unique twist on movie snacks.

During its unveiling in Los Angeles, the container drew excited fans to the TCL Chinese Theatre and set a Guinness World Record.

The mammoth movie snack holder, tied to the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film, measures 20 inches (51 cm) wide and 17.5 inches tall. It boasts a capacity of 341 ounces (10 litres) — enough to satisfy even Galactus’ cosmic appetite.

Lacey Noel, a tour guide at the TCL Chinese Theatre, presented the bucket to eager onlookers. “It is US$80 and people are currently eating it up,” she said.

The Galactus container isn’t just about size. It features a metallic finish and piercing bright blue LED eyes, adding to its appeal as a display piece long after the popcorn is gone. Fans lined up at the theatre’s concession stand, eager to get their hands on the limited-edition item.

This record-breaking popcorn bucket represents more than just a novel way to serve cinema snacks. It’s part of a broader strategy by movie studios and theatres to lure audiences back to the big screen with exclusive, tangible experiences that can’t be replicated at home.

Chris Banda, a fan who purchased the Galactus bucket, praised the initiative.

“I think these buckets are fantastic,” he said. “I obviously wouldn’t have got this if I didn’t come to the theatres and I think it’s designed very well and it’s got a lot of popcorn, so cool.” — Reuters