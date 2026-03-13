KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — At the local box office, the Chinese blockbuster Blades of the Guardians continues its impressive run, holding the number one spot for a third consecutive week.

Hong Kong’s action-thriller Night King remains a strong contender in second place.

A notable new entry is the local Tamil film Veera Karrupu, which is earning praise for its high-octane blend of mythology, mystery, and grounded performances.

Also drawing horror fans into cinemas is Scream 7, which just opened nationwide despite receiving largely negative reviews.

On the streaming front, Netflix's new documentary series, The Dinosaurs, is being hailed as a stunning visual spectacle.

Over on Viu, the local thriller Walid — the second season of its hit show Bidaah — has quickly become one of the platform’s top-performing series.

Anime fans can turn to Disney+, which is drawing attention with new titles like the figure-skating drama Medalist and the fantasy series Paradise.

Elsewhere in entertainment, pop superstar Bruno Mars continues to dominate the local Spotify charts.

For book lovers seeking a unique thrill, the newly translated Japanese novel Strange Buildings by Uketsu offers a captivating collection of architectural horror stories.

From blockbuster movies and trending series to chart-topping music and intriguing books, Malay Mail has your weekly entertainment guide covered.

Here’s a curated list of the best picks to check out right now.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Mar 5 to Mar 8)

Blades Of The Guardians Night King Thaai Kizhavi Veera Karrupu Scream 7 I'm Not Gangster Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po The Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version) Crime 101

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Mar 2 to Mar 8)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Dinosaurs: Season 1 The Art of Sarah Boyfriend on Demand: Limited Series Bridgerton: Season 4 Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai: Season 1 Undercover Miss Hong Girl From Nowhere The Reset: Season 1 No Tail to Tell Pursuit of Jade: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Walid Running Man (2026) Hening Cinta Sesaat Lebih Bloody Flower Taxi Driver 3 Kelas Belakang Bidaah TIBA-TIBA BRONDONG Honour

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 Paradise: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1 Solar Opposites: Season 6 Scrubs: Season 1 Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Season 1 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 In Your Radiant Season: Season 1 Battle of Fates: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Mar 3 to Mar 11)

Bruno Mars - Risk It All Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me sombr - back to friends Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Mar 3 to Mar 11)

Aufahanie - Butterfly Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Reedzwann - Suarasi Sering Salah Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran Dayang Nurfaizah - Senyum Gugur Di Penghujung Doa

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Feb 27 to Mar 5)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Early Mornings at the Laksa Cafe by Janet Tay (Vintage UK) Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Inspector Singh Investigates: A Most Peculiar Malaysian Murder by Shamini Flint (Piatkus) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) When I Was a Kid 3 by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (HODDER & STOUGHTON) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Operasi Memikat Hati Bakal Mentua by Aman Wan (IMAN Publication) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Malaysia Sesudah Kiamat by Helmi Effendy (Mahakarya) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Syarikat by Ariff Adly (Buku Fixi)

Source: MPH