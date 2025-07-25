KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — South Korean actress Moon Ga-young will reportedly be making a special appearance at a Dolce & Gabbana Beauty event in Kuala Lumpur next month, adding another highlight to her upcoming visit to Malaysia.

According to entertainment news outlet hype.my, The Law and the City star is expected to be at the brand’s store on Level 3, Fashion Avenue, Pavilion KL on August 12, from 2pm to 5pm.

The event comes just days after Moon is set to appear at a special screening of the Korean drama’s final episode alongside co-star Lee Jong-suk on August 10. Details of that event have not yet been released.

Moon, who was recently named global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty alongside NCT’s Doyoung, fronted the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 campaign.

It is widely speculated that her appearance in Kuala Lumpur will coincide with promotional efforts for the brand’s new “My Lip Stylo” collection.