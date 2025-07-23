LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of 1970s heavy metal band Black Sabbath, who earned notoriety for biting the head off a bat on stage and later gained fame as a reality TV star, has died aged 76, his family said yesterday.

Known to fans as “The Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal,” Osbourne’s career began in the early 1970s with Black Sabbath hits such as “Paranoid” and “War Pigs,” followed by solo success that helped him sell over 100 million records worldwide.

His outrageous stage antics — which included showering crowds with raw meat and the infamous 1982 bat incident — made him a cult figure, while his lyrics often explored themes of depression, war and apocalypse.

Despite backlash from conservative and religious groups, Osbourne denied being a devil-worshipper, writing in his 2010 biography: “I’ve done some bad things in my time. But I ain’t the devil. I’m just John Osbourne: a working-class kid from Aston who quit his job in the factory and went looking for a good time.”

Osbourne gained new popularity in 2002 through the US reality series The Osbournes, which showcased his eccentric family life with wife Sharon and children Jack, Kelly and Aimee.

His final concert on July 5 in Birmingham saw an emotional Osbourne seated on stage, thanking fans amid tributes from rock legends, before saying: “Thanks for your support over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you.” — Reuters