SEOUL, July 22 — Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi will release her second EP Chaotic & Confused on August 11, her label The Black Label confirmed today.

The EP comes two years after her first solo mini album Game Plan, which dropped in August 2023, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

The comeback follows the release of her digital single Extra on July 7 – her first new track in nearly a year since Ice Cream was released in 2023.

Somi first rose to fame as the breakout star of girl group I.O.I, formed through the reality survival show Produce 101 in 2016.

She officially went solo in 2019 under The Black Label, a YG Entertainment subsidiary, debuting with the single Birthday.

Known for her bold fashion, genre-hopping music, and fluent English, she has since established herself as a Gen Z pop icon across Asia.