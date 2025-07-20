SAN FRANCISCO, July 20 — Katy Perry experienced a mid-performance scare on Friday night when a giant butterfly prop she was riding malfunctioned and jerked suddenly while suspended above the crowd in San Francisco.

According to CNN, the incident took place during her performance of the 2013 anthem Roar at the Chase Centre, part of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour.

Audience videos posted on social media show Perry mid-song as the winged platform she was rigged to gave an unexpected lurch.

The singer immediately paused, looked up at the dangling rig, and briefly steadied herself before resuming the performance.

Despite the sudden jolt, Perry appeared composed, smiling as she swung slightly and then continued singing, much to the crowd’s relief and cheers.

@itssteefunny Malfunction during Roar at Katy Perry concert in San Francisco. My heart literally dropped and was so scared for her. I’m so glad she is okay omgsuch a good concert though! Will post more later! original sound - Tiffany

No injuries were reported, and CNN noted it had reached out to Perry’s team for comment.

The onstage hiccup is the second high-profile stunt mishap of the summer.

Last month, Beyoncé faced a similar incident during her Cowboy Carter tour in Houston, when a flying car prop tilted midair.

She, too, escaped unscathed and was promptly lowered to the ground, according to her management team.