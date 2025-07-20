MADISON, July 20 — Chris Martin is leaning into the kiss cam chaos that made headlines this week — cracking jokes about it during Coldplay’s latest ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour stop in Madison, Wisconsin.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd and put some of you on the big screen,” the 48-year-old frontman told fans at Camp Randall Stadium yesterday, according to fan-shot footage.

“How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

With a laugh, he added: “Please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now!”

Martin’s playful jab came just days after a Coldplay show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the band’s kiss cam unexpectedly sparked an online storm.

On July 16, Andy Byron — then-CEO of data company Astronomer — was caught on the jumbotron with his arms around Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. The awkward part? Byron is married to someone else.

Reacting in real time, Martin quipped on stage: “Whoa, look at these two. Alright, come on. You’re OK! Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

He followed up with: “Holy s***. I hope we didn’t do something bad.”

Despite the couple ducking for cover after spotting themselves on the big screen, the moment was captured by a fan and quickly went viral on TikTok.

Astronomer launched a “formal investigation” into the matter on Thursday, initially placing Byron on temporary leave before announcing his resignation yesterday — the same day Coldplay performed in Wisconsin.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” a spokesman for the company told Us Weekly.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.”

As the company begins searching for a new CEO, Coldplay’s kiss cam lives on — this time with a warning from Martin himself.