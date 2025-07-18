NEW YORK, July 18 — Four decades after rising to fame with hits like Been Caught Stealing, the original lineup of Jane’s Addiction is now back in the spotlight — but not for the reasons fans had hoped.

According to The New York Times, the bandmates have filed lawsuits against one another following a dramatic onstage altercation last September that abruptly ended their first reunion tour in 14 years. What began as a nostalgic comeback has spiralled into a courtroom saga.

It all went south during a performance in Boston when frontman Perry Farrell physically confronted guitarist Dave Navarro in full view of the audience.

As seen in widely circulated video footage, Farrell slammed his shoulder into Navarro and appeared to throw a punch before being restrained. That moment proved to be the tour’s death knell, as the remaining 15 dates were cancelled soon after.

Now, the fallout has hit the legal stage.

Bassist Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins, and Navarro have filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Farrell of assault, battery, negligence, emotional distress, and breach of contract. They claim his actions left them not only with a failed tour but also a scrapped record deal.

“They have been wronged, want the accurate story told and they deserve a resolution,” said Christopher Frost, the trio’s lawyer, in a statement reported by The New York Times.

Farrell and his wife, Etty Lau Farrell — also a performer — hit back with a countersuit, accusing the others of “a yearslong bullying campaign” that allegedly included sabotaging his performances by playing their instruments so loudly he couldn’t hear himself sing.

In their filing, Navarro and the others described Farrell’s behaviour as the catalyst for the group’s collapse, citing incidents of the singer forgetting lyrics, mumbling incoherently on stage, and drinking openly from a wine bottle during performances.

They wrote: “The band suffered a swift and painful death at the hands of Farrell’s unprovoked anger and complete lack of self-control.”

Following the altercation, Navarro publicly pointed to “the mental health difficulties of our singer” as the reason for the cancellation, while Farrell issued a remorseful apology to his bandmates, saying his “breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour.”

Farrell’s legal team has since pushed back, accusing his bandmates of trying to “control the narrative” and painting themselves as the victims.

“It’s a transparent attempt to control the narrative and present themselves as the so-called ‘good guys’ — a move that’s both typical and predictable,” their statement read.

For fans who once hoped the band’s legacy might get a proper second act, it’s a sobering end — and one that, for now, seems more courtroom drama than rock revival.